FIRST ALERT: Latest forecast for local rivers

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for The Waccamaw At Conway. At 8:15 AM Monday the stage was 8.48 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage by late Wednesday evening and continue to rise to near 11.1 feet by early Thursday morning. The river will fall below flood stage by Thursday evening. At 11 feet, water will begin to cause minor flooding of yards and a few roads in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, Savannah Bluff, and Riverfront South communities. Overflow of vast uninhabited swamp and natural boat landings will occur.