FIRST ALERT: Latest forecast for local rivers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service has released forecast river levels based on the expected rainfall from Isaias.
While widespread major flooding is not expected, minor flooding develop along several rivers following heavy rain from Isaias.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for The Waccamaw At Conway. At 8:15 AM Monday the stage was 8.48 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage by late Wednesday evening and continue to rise to near 11.1 feet by early Thursday morning. The river will fall below flood stage by Thursday evening. At 11 feet, water will begin to cause minor flooding of yards and a few roads in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, Savannah Bluff, and Riverfront South communities. Overflow of vast uninhabited swamp and natural boat landings will occur.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for The Little Pee Dee At Galivants Ferry. At 9:00 AM Monday the stage was 6.81 feet. Flood stage is 9.0 feet. This river will likely rise above flood stage by Thursday morning and continue to rise to near 9.1 feet by early Saturday morning. At 9 feet, flood waters will begin to affect residential yards in the Fork Retch community upstream of Galivants Ferry near the town of Nichols. Swampland flooding becomes noticeable and natural boat landings will be flooded.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington a Flood Warning for The Lumber Near Lumberton. At 8:00 AM Monday, the stage was 9.98 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. The river will rise above flood stage by early Tuesday afternoon and continue to rise to near 13.8 feet by early Wednesday afternoon. At 13 feet, low land flooding will occur along the river. The flood waters may affect some residential property as water backs up into the drainage ditches in the city.
