FIRST ALERT: Isaias makes landfall in N.C., strong winds in the Grand Strand

The risk of tornadoes associated with Isaias is highly dependent on the exact track. If the storm passes near the coast or just inland, there would be a risk of fast-moving and brief tornadoes. If Isaias passes far enough offshore, the risk of isolated tornadoes would be much lower. The best chance of tornadoes would be in those storms that move onshore closer to the center of Isaias. Right now, the time frame of the tornado potential runs from around sunset Monday evening through sunrise Tuesday morning.