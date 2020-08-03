DHEC announces 1,105 COVID-19 new cases in S.C., 45 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released new coronavirus case numbers on Monday.
DHEC announced 1,105 new cases, including 45 in Horry County. This brings the total number since the agency started tracking the virus to 92,404 cases.
Officials also said that 11 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,721.
The total number of test results reported to DHEC on Sunday was 7,257 and the percent positive was 15.2%.
The total number of intensive care unit beds are 1,437 with 1,121 of those in use. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized is 1,401 with 366 of those in ICU and 224 patients on a ventilator.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.