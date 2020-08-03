DAMAGE REPORTS: Trees down, roadways flooded as Isaias impacts area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The strong winds, rain and storm surge from Hurricane Isaias resulted in reports of damage reports throughout the WMBF News viewing area.
As of 10 p.m. Monday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting the following incidents:
- Tree in roadway - Georgetown - U.S. 17 ALT - Saints Delight Road
- Roadway flooding - Georgetown - U.S. 17 Business - Creekside Drive
- Tree in roadway - Horry - S.C. 31
- Tree in roadway - Dillon - Scott Street - Cooktown Road
- Tree in roadway - Georgetown - U.S. 521 - near Six Mile Curb
