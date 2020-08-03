Crews called to a fire at The Lamplighter restaurant in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A fire Monday night damaged a restaurant on South Irby Street in Florence.
According to information from the Florence Fire Department, crews were called to The Lamplighter restaurant at 415 S. Irby St., around 7:21 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the restaurant, battalion chief Chris Johnson said. Firefighters went inside the structure and were able to get it under control.
The cause of the fire was ruled accidental, according to Florence firefighters.
