City of Myrtle Beach issues ‘Double Red Flag’ warning ahead of Isaias

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A ‘double red flag’ warning will be in effect for the remainder of Monday as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way toward the Grand Strand.
This means there is a high risk for rip currents and rough surf.
Public safety officials are urging the public to stay out of the water for their own safety, in addition to the safety of Ocean Rescue personnel.
The city’s website further explains the flag system on the beaches:
- Double red flag: Water closed to the public, no swimming allowed.
- Single red flag: Hazardous conditions, such as strong waves or currents.
- Yellow flag: Medium hazards, such as moderate surf or currents.
- Green flag: Generally means conditions are good, but encourages beachgoers to still exercise caution.
- Blue flag: Dangerous marine life in the area, such as a large number of jellyfish.
