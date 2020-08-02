SCDOT sending extra crews to Grand Strand ahead of Isaias

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is sending extra help to the Grand Strand to help with Tropical Storm Isaias.
The SCDOT posted a picture of a crew from Lancaster before they left to head toward Conway.
Maintenance crews from York County are also headed to Georgetown County to help with any storm cleanup that is needed.
A critical part of SCDOT is responding to disasters and calls for transportation help as people pack up and leave ahead of any major storm.
Crews with SCDOT’s SHEP (State Highway Emergency Program) are also deploying to Interstate 95 and Interstate 26 toward the coast and are working extended hours to help with the traffic flow.
Broken down vehicles can quickly back up traffic, so crews will be there to help get cars out of the way so that traffic can flow. SHEP crews can also help drivers by changing their tires, performing basic repairs and providing small amounts of gasoline.
For SHEP assistance, call *HP (*47).
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.