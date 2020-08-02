Myrtle Beach trash pick-up will be delayed Tuesday due to Isaias

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach announced that Tuesday trash pick-up will be delayed due to Tropical Storm Isaias.
The storm is expected to come through the Grand Strand late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
TRACKING ISAIAS | Updates on the storm’s track
HURRICANE CENTER | What to know before, during and after the storm
Officials said if you are in Zone 2 then you should not set out your trash can until the winds have passed.
The pick-up on Tuesday is expected to start around 8 a.m., weather permitting.
Residents are also being asked to bring in or secure any outside objects that may blow around in the wind.
The storm is expected to be out of our area later Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.