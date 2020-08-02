HCS board meeting to discuss school reopening plans moved to Tuesday due to Isaias

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County Schools board meeting that many families have been waiting for has been delayed until Tuesday because of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Horry County Schools is one of just a few districts that have not submitted final school reopening plans to the state. The school district notified the state Department of Education that they will submit their final plans after Monday’s meeting.
Board chairman Ken Richardson has said that he has not been concerned about being the first district to submit a plan but being the best plan.
WMBF News sat down one-on-one with Richardson who said that he has been talking with health officials, teachers, parents and even the Horry County coroner about COVID-19 deaths in order to help develop a plan.
He added that no matter what, teachers will be in the classrooms in the fall even students are not.
The Board of Education will now be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the District Office.
