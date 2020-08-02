HCPD: Man wanted for attempted murder in connection to weekend shooting near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a man who they said is wanted on an attempted murder charge.
Officers responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to a shooting along Faulk Landing Road near Conway.
Police said they found one person with multiple injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Authorities identified 44-year-old Jante Eaddy of Williamsburg as a suspect in the case.
They believe he is driving a gray 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with South Carolina license plate number RKM-890. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Eaddy’s whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520 or reach out to their local authorities.
