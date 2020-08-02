HCPD: Man wanted for attempted murder in connection to weekend shooting near Conway

HCPD: Man wanted for attempted murder in connection to weekend shooting near Conway
Jante Eaddy (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | August 2, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT - Updated August 2 at 6:00 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a man who they said is wanted on an attempted murder charge.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to a shooting along Faulk Landing Road near Conway.

Police said they found one person with multiple injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities identified 44-year-old Jante Eaddy of Williamsburg as a suspect in the case.

They believe he is driving a gray 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with South Carolina license plate number RKM-890. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Eaddy’s whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520 or reach out to their local authorities.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.