FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warning now in effect

Because of it’s fast movement, Isaias is not expected to bring tremendous amounts of rain that the area has seen from previous storms. The heaviest band of rain looks to set up just inland from interior Horry County and through a good portion of the Pee Dee. The highest amounts look to range from 3-6″ of rain with some isolated spots of 7-8″ certainly possible. Thankfully, most area rivers are running well below flood stage and would likely be able to handle any locally heavy rainfall. This situation may change depending on the final outcome of the track of Isaias.