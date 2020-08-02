FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warning now in effect

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Isaias is still a tropical storm this morning. Isaias weakened after moving through the Bahamas Saturday and that caused a weakening trend. The forecast this morning is now keeping Isaias a tropical storm through the duration of the forecast track. Once again, there are no differences in the impacts to the Carolinas at this time. Heavy rain, tropical storm force winds, storm surge and a low tornado threat continue. A TROPICAL STORM WATCH has been issued for the Carolinas ahead of the storm.
LATEST UPDATE
At 11 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was located by NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 26.9 North, longitude 79.6 West. Isaias is moving toward the north-northwest near 8 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Monday morning. A turn toward the north and north-northeast is anticipated on Monday and Tuesday with an increase in forward speed. On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move near the east coast of Florida today through late tonight. On Monday and Tuesday, the center of Isaias will move from offshore the coast of Georgia into the mid-Atlantic states.
Doppler radar data indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in strength will be possible during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. During the past couple of hours, the NOAA C-MAN station at Settlement Point, Grand Bahama Island, measured a wind gust of 64 mph. A wind gust to 62 mph was reported at Freeport, Grand Bahama Island. Along the east coast of Florida, tropical-storm-force wind gusts have been observed from Juno Beach northward to Port St. Lucie. The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb.
Tropical storm conditions will spread northward along the east coast of Florida within the warning area through early Monday and will reach the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and southern North Carolina within the warning area Monday and early Tuesday.
Dangerous storm surge is possible from Edisto Beach South Carolina to Cape Fear North Carolina where water rises of 2 to 4 feet above ground level are possible along the immediate coastline and adjacent waterways. A Storm Surge Warning may be needed for a portion of this area later today, and residents there should follow advice given by local emergency officials.
Heavy rainfall from Isaias will continue to result in potentially life-threatening flash flooding in the Northwest Bahamas through tonight. Flash and urban flooding, some of which may be significant in the coastal Carolinas and Virginia, is expected through midweek along and near the path of Isaias along the U.S. East Coast. Widespread minor to isolated moderate river flooding is possible across portions of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic.
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from South Santee River South Carolina to Surf City North Carolina. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the North Carolina coast from north of Surf City to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, generally within 36 hours.
In addition to the Tropical Storm Watch, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for our area ahead of the excessive rainfall from Isaias. 3-6″ of rainfall are expected with locally higher amounts through Tuesday morning. It’s still important to note, this flooding will not be like Hurricane Florence or Hurricane Matthew. For a look at the County by County totals for rainfall, check out the local impacts below.
Storm surge will be lower than previous storms but still something we watch with those typical trouble spots. 1-3 feet of storm surge will be possible across the Grand Strand, leading to a STORM SURGE WATCH for our area this morning.
RAINFALL POTENTIAL
Because of it’s fast movement, Isaias is not expected to bring tremendous amounts of rain that the area has seen from previous storms. The heaviest band of rain looks to set up just inland from interior Horry County and through a good portion of the Pee Dee. The highest amounts look to range from 3-6″ of rain with some isolated spots of 7-8″ certainly possible. Thankfully, most area rivers are running well below flood stage and would likely be able to handle any locally heavy rainfall. This situation may change depending on the final outcome of the track of Isaias.
RIP CURRENTS AND STORM SURGE
There is high risk of dangerous rip currents this weekend as the initial swells from Isaias arrive on the coast. The risk of rip currents will remain high through Monday and Tuesday. Minor coastal flooding and storm surge may develop Monday or Tuesday depending on the final track and intensity of Isaias. A full moon on Monday could potentially lead to slightly higher tide levels. If the strongest onshore winds occur around the time of high tide, more significant coastal flooding could result.
WIND POTENTIAL
Wind gusts to tropical storm force are increasingly likely along the coast late Monday and Monday night. While the highest winds may remain just off shore, wind gusts to tropical storm force can result in scattered power outages and downed trees.
TORNADO POTENTIAL
The risk of tornadoes associated with Isaias is highly dependent on the exact track. If the storm passes near the coast or just inland, there would be a risk of fast moving and brief tornadoes. If Isaias passes far enough off shore, the risk of isolated tornadoes would be much lower. The best chance of tornadoes would be in those storms that move onshore closer to the center of Isaias. The best timing for this would be overnight and into Tuesday morning.
