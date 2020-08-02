DHEC announces 27 new COVID-19 deaths in S.C., 1,110 additional cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 1,110 new cases of COVID-19, and 27 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 91,257 and those who have died to 1,709, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 58 new cases, according to DHEC.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 7,306 and the percent positive was 15.2%.
Of South Carolina’s 1,444 ICU beds, 320 are available and 1,124 are in use for a 77.84% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 1,427 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 365 are in ICU and 230 are ventilated.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
