Conway Medical Center remains open, monitoring Isaias

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center remains open as officials continue to monitor Tropical Storm Isaias as it makes its way toward the Grand Strand.
The Grand Strand is expected to feel the effects of the tropical storm late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. The storm is expected to be gone by late Tuesday morning.
CMC said it will offer sleeping accommodations Monday into Tuesday for staff who are concerned about safely traveling before or after their shifts.
The hospital said its patient occupancy remains high and they are extremely busy due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our patients, both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19, can be assured that CMC is ready and prepared to handle their healthcare needs despite any inclement weather,” CMC said in a news release.
The hospital’s leadership team said it will assess the storm situation on Monday morning and make any adjustments.
