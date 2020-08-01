New solid waste rules banning overflowing trash cans in Myrtle Beach now in effect

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Overflowing trash cans are officially not allowed in Myrtle Beach.
The Myrtle Beach City Council recently approved updates to the solid waste ordinance. Those updates went into effect on Saturday.
According to city leaders, this is to help improve community appearance and stop illegal dumping.
Updated rules for customers include:
- Lids on solid waste contains must be closed completely
- No additional garbage may be placed outside or on top of a trash can
- If a customer normally has more garbage than will fit in a trash can, they must pay for an additional one.
- Bulky junk is limited to two cubic yards per week. Anything more than will not be collected.
For more on the updated solid waste ordinance, see below:
