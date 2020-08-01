Horry County police warn of high rip current risk due to Hurricane Isaias

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are advising beachgoers to be aware of a high rip current risk this weekend as Hurricane Isaias moves closer to the Carolinas coast.
“Be cautious on the shore and in the surf this weekend,” a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page stated.
Beachgoers should not go into water deeper than their knees if they’re a typical swimmer, police said. Expert swimmers should avoid water deeper than their waist.
“If possible, simply skip the beach trip until after storm impacts have ceased,” the HCPD post stated.
Those who go into the water should know how to handle a rip current. Police said that involves:
- Don’t swim against a rip current, but ride it out
- Follow the flow to a channel, out to deeper but calmer waters
- Relax, rest and prepare to come in
- Strong swimmers should swim parallel to the shore and across sandbars
- Weak swimmers should wave their arm and signal for help from the shore
Isaias will likely pass near the Grand Strand as a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane late Monday.
