Horry County police warn of high rip current risk due to Hurricane Isaias

🚩HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK 🚩 With Hurricane Isaias moving closer to our area, the ocean is becoming choppy, rough, and dangerous. Be cautious on the shore and in the surf this weekend! Beachgoers are advised not to go into water deeper than their knees (typical swimmer) or waist (expert swimmer). If possible, simply skip the beach trip until after storm impacts have ceased. Anyone who does go in the water should know how to handle a rip current: 🌊 You cannot swim against a rip—ride it out. 🌊 Follow the flow to a channel, out to deeper but calmer waters. 🌊 Relax, rest, and prepare to come in. (If you’re a strong swimmer, swim parallel to the shore and across sandbars. If you’re a weak swimmer, wave your arm and signal for help from the shore.)