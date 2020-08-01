Hartsville man taken into custody for bond violation on his murder arrest

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man who was arrested last year in Darlington County for the murder of a Hartsville man was taken into custody Saturday evening after deputies say he violated his bond conditions.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says Freddie Ray Harris, III was arrested Saturday evening at a home on Golf Course Road.
Deputies with the Special Incident Response Team, Sheriff’s Bloodhound Tracking Team and Criminal Investigations Division arrested Harris.
Deputies say he was recently released on bond following his arrest in December for the murder of a Hartsville man.
“Harris should have never been given a bond on a murder charge and allowed to go home,” Sheriff Tony Chavis said in a news release.“ As long as they keep letting murderers out, my deputies and me will be prepared to lock them right back up. Harris is clearly a danger to the community.”
