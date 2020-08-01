Four injured in Marion shooting

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people are injured after a shooting in Marion Saturday morning.
Chief Tony Flowers with the Marion Police Department says officers arrived at S. Main Street and E. Liberty Street in reference to multiple shots fired calls.
Police say when they arrived on scene, four people appeared to have been shot. Their injuries were non-life threatening.
Police say a group of people had met at the Shell station location at 100 W. Liberty Street, and a disagreement ensued, resulting in several people firing shots.
The victims were taken to MUSC Marion to be treated for their injuries.
One was treated and released, while the other three are still in the hospital.
Police say a separate shooting then happened in the parking lot of MUSC Marion. Police say that shooting is connected to the first one.
Police have several persons of interest, but the investigation is still ongoing.
