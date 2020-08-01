FIRST ALERT: Isaias remains a tropical storm, is forecast to re-strengthen overnight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Isaias is now a tropical storm with the new advisory this evening. Isaias weakened after moving through the Bahamas today and that has caused a weakening trend this afternoon. The forecast is calling for a restrengthening trend tonight and into tomorrow, bringing Isaias back to a category one hurricane early Sunday. Regardless of tropical storm or hurricane, Isaias will bring impacts to the Carolinas.
LATEST UPDATE
At 11:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was located near latitude 25.5 North, longitude 79.1 West. Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph. A general northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected for the next day or so, followed by a north-northwestward motion by late Sunday. A turn toward the north and north-northeast is anticipated on Monday and Tuesday with an increase in forward speed. On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will approach the southeast coast of Florida tonight and early Sunday and move near or along the east coast of Florida Sunday and Sunday night. On Monday and Tuesday, the center of Isaias will move from offshore of the coast of Georgia into the southern mid-Atlantic states.
Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some restrengthening is possible, and Isaias could regain hurricane strength early Sunday. Slow weakening is expected to begin Sunday night and continue through Monday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center. A Weatherflow site in Morningside Park in Miami recently reported a wind gust to 41 mph. An unofficial observing station on Great Harbour Cay recently reported a wind gust of 40 mph. The minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Hurricane Hunter observations is 995 mb.
THE MOST LIKELY SCENARIO
The most likely scenario for Hurricane Isaias is for the system to pass near or over the Grand Strand as a strong tropical storm late Monday or very early Tuesday. This scenario would result in locally heavy rain that could result in minor flash flooding. Wind gusts to tropical storm force would be likely along with rough surf, minor erosion and some coastal flooding. The risk of a tornado would be highly dependent on the exact track.
FORECAST MODELS
The latest forecast models continue to show that Isaias will pass near or over the area late Monday or early Tuesday depending on the speed of the storm. The storm will pass near or over the area as a strong tropical storm or perhaps a category 1 hurricane. The future strength of Isaias is highly dependent on how much interaction the storm has with Florida along with impacts from wind shear that could cause the storm to weaken. If the wind shear relaxes, Isaias could be a category one hurricane as it nears the Carolinas.
RAINFALL POTENTIAL
Because of it’s fast movement, Isaias is not expected to bring tremendous amounts of rain that the area has seen from previous storms. The first estimates of rainfall totals range from two to as much as six inches of rain. Thankfully, most area rivers are running well below flood stage and would likely be able to handle any locally heavy rainfall. This situation may change depending on the final outcome of the track of Isaias.
RIP CURRENTS AND STORM SURGE
There is high risk of dangerous rip currents this weekend as the initial swells from Isaias arrive on the coast. The risk of rip currents will remain high through Monday and Tuesday. Minor coastal flooding and storm surge may develop Monday or Tuesday depending on the final track and intensity of Isaias. A full moon on Monday could potentially lead to slightly higher tide levels. If the strongest onshore winds occur around the time of high tide, more significant coastal flooding could result.
WIND POTENTIAL
Wind gusts to tropical storm force are increasingly likely along the coast late Monday and Monday night. While the highest winds may remain just off shore, wind gusts to tropical storm force can result in scattered power outages and downed trees.
TORNADO POTENTIAL
The risk of tornadoes associated with Isaias is highly dependent on the exact track. If the storm passes near the coast or just inland, there would be a risk of fast moving and brief tornadoes. If Isaias passes far enough off shore, the risk of isolated tornadoes would be much lower.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.