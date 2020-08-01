FIRST ALERT: Isaias remains a tropical storm, is forecast to re-strengthen overnight

At 11:00 PM, the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was located near latitude 25.5 North, longitude 79.1 West. Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph. A general northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected for the next day or so, followed by a north-northwestward motion by late Sunday. A turn toward the north and north-northeast is anticipated on Monday and Tuesday with an increase in forward speed. On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will approach the southeast coast of Florida tonight and early Sunday and move near or along the east coast of Florida Sunday and Sunday night. On Monday and Tuesday, the center of Isaias will move from offshore of the coast of Georgia into the southern mid-Atlantic states.