FIRST ALERT: Isaias moving through the Bahamas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Isaias will continue to move through the Bahamas today and brush by Florida on Sunday. Isaias will likely pass near the Grand Strand as a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane late Monday.
LATEST UPDATE:
At 8:00 AM, the center of Hurricane Isaias was located Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and Bahamas radar near latitude 24.3 North, longitude 77.5 West or about 650 miles southeast of the Grand Strand.
Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph. A general northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected for the next day or so, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by late Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move near or over Andros Island in the Northwestern Bahamas this morning and continue to move near or over the rest of Northwestern Bahamas later today, and move near the east coast of the Florida peninsula tonight through Sunday.
Reports from the reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 85 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected through Sunday, and and Isaias is forecast to remain a hurricane during this time. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles.
THE MOST LIKELY SCENARIO
The most likely scenario for Hurricane Isaias is for the system to pass near or over the Grand Strand as a strong tropical storm late Monday or very early Tuesday. This scenario would result in locally heavy rain that could result in minor flash flooding. Wind gusts to tropical storm force would be likely along with rough surf, minor erosion and some coastal flooding. The risk of a tornado would be highly dependent on the exact track.
FORECAST MODELS
The latest forecast models continue to show that Isaias will pass near or over the area late Monday or early Tuesday depending on the speed of the storm. The storm will pass near or over the area as a strong tropical storm or perhaps a category 1 hurricane. The future strength of Isaias is highly dependent on how much interaction the storm has with Florida along with impacts from wind shear that could cause the storm to weaken. If the wind shear relaxes, Isaias could be a category one hurricane as it nears the Carolinas.
RAINFALL POTENTIAL
Because of it’s fast movement, Isaias is not expected to bring tremendous amounts of rain that the area has seen from previous storms. The first estimates of rainfall totals range from two to as much as six inches of rain. Thankfully, most area rivers are running well below flood stage and would likely be able to handle any locally heavy rainfall. This situation may change depending on the final outcome of the track of Isaias.
RIP CURRENTS AND STORM SURGE
There is high risk of dangerous rip currents this weekend as the initial swells from Isaias arrive on the coast. The risk of rip currents will remain high through Monday and Tuesday. Minor coastal flooding and storm surge may develop Monday or Tuesday depending on the final track and intensity of Isaias. A full moon on Monday could potentially lead to slightly higher tide levels. If the strongest onshore winds occur around the time of high tide, more significant coastal flooding could result.
