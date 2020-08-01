FIRST ALERT: Isaias moving through the Bahamas

The latest forecast models continue to show that Isaias will pass near or over the area late Monday or early Tuesday depending on the speed of the storm. The storm will pass near or over the area as a strong tropical storm or perhaps a category 1 hurricane. The future strength of Isaias is highly dependent on how much interaction the storm has with Florida along with impacts from wind shear that could cause the storm to weaken. If the wind shear relaxes, Isaias could be a category one hurricane as it nears the Carolinas.