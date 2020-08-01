City of Georgetown offering sandbags ahead of Isaias

By WMBF News Staff | August 1, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 4:29 PM

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Georgetown is offering sandbags to residents ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, sand, sandbags and shovels are now available at the old city hall site at 120 N. Fraser St.

Filling the bags is self-serve only. There will be no city employees onsite due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Isaias will likely pass near the Grand Strand as a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane late Monday.

