City of Georgetown offering sandbags ahead of Isaias

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Georgetown is offering sandbags to residents ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias.
According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, sand, sandbags and shovels are now available at the old city hall site at 120 N. Fraser St.
Filling the bags is self-serve only. There will be no city employees onsite due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
Isaias will likely pass near the Grand Strand as a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane late Monday.
