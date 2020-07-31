84th annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas postponed to 2021

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WMBF) - Shrine Bowl Board of Governors President Buddy Brown called a special executive meeting of the Board of Governors on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 for an up to date report regarding the 84th Annual Shrine Bowl Game to be held on Saturday, December 19th 2020 at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg.
Game Chairman Ronnie Blount fully described the conditions leading up to this date and regarding this years game.
Despite the game not taking place, Brown says Shrine Bowl coaches will select a team of 44 players from each state in October. He went on to mention how it will give graduating seniors an opportunity to have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl, and, as Shrine Bowl selectees, add the honor to their list of achievements for their high school career.
