Seven Pee Dee schools have reopening plans approved by state Department of Education

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A number of school districts across the Pee Dee had their reopening plans approved Friday by the South Carolina Department of Education.
According to a press release, those school districts included: Dillon School District Three; Dillon School District Four; Florence School District One; Florence School District Four; Florence School District Five; Marion County School District; and Marlboro County School District.
Additionally, Georgetown County School District’s reopening plan was also approved.
In all, 36 school districts on Friday were given the go-ahead to reopen under their respective plans. That is in addition to 31 other plans that were previously approved earlier this week.
The 36 school districts whose reopening plans were approved Friday are:
- Anderson School District One
- Anderson School District Two
- Anderson School District Three
- Anderson School District 4
- Bamberg School District One
- Bamberg School District 2
- Williston School District 29 (Barnwell 29)
- Barnwell School District 45
- Charleston County School District
- Cherokee County School District
- Chesterfield County School District
- Clarendon School District One
- Clarendon County School District Three
- Dillon School District Three
- Dillon School District Four
- Dorchester School District Two
- Dorchester School District Four
- Florence Public School District One
- Florence County School District Four
- Florence County School District Five
- Georgetown County School District
- Hampton County School District 2
- Jasper County School District
- Laurens County School District 55
- Lee County School District
- Marion County School District (Marion 10)
- Marlboro County School District
- McCormick County School District
- Richland County School District One
- Spartanburg School District One
- Spartanburg School District Three
- Spartanburg School District Four
- Spartanburg School District Five
- Spartanburg School District Six
- Spartanburg School District 7
- Union County Schools
In order to be approved school districts must meet key criteria set by the SCDOE. These criteria include offering both a virtual and face-to-face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided, a press release stated.
Officials with Horry County Schools previously said they notified the SCDOE that they will submit their final plan after the next Board of Education meeting on Aug. 3.
