Santee Cooper moves into OpCon3 status as Isaias churns in Atlantic

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WMBF) – Santee Cooper announced on Friday that it has moved into an OpCon 3 alert status in preparation for Hurricane Isaias.
The OpCon 3 means there is a significant threat to Santee Cooper’s electric system, but the impact of the storm is still uncertain.
TRACKING ISAIAS | Updates on the storm’s track
HURRICANE CENTER | What to know before, during and after the storm
The utility company explained that at OpCon 3, Santee Cooper is continuing to check and fuel vehicles, including line trucks. Crews will also make sure all communications equipment is in working order, take inventory and have the necessary supplies needs, such as utility poles, electronic transformers and associated equipment.
“Santee Cooper employees are readying for the storm, ensuring we are prepared to begin repairs that may be necessary as soon as we safely can,” said Mike Poston, Chief Customer Officer.
About two million South Carolinians depend on Santee Cooper as their power source.
Customers can report outages at 1-888-769-7688 or online.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.