Grand Strand leaders declare states of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council, North Myrtle Beach City Council and Conway City Council held an emergency meetings Friday afternoon in preparation for the potential effects of Hurricane Isaias.
All three of the councils voted to declare states of emergency ahead of the storm.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said leaders are preparing for the worst but hoping for the best as the Isaias’ path and the effects of the storm remain uncertain.
A state of emergency authorizes whatever measures are necessary to ensure that all precautions are taken to preserve life and property ahead of the storm.
The declarations are then transmitted to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and request that he makes the appropriate declarations and taken any other necessary actions to address the emergency.
The city of North Myrtle Beach’s state of emergency declaration also allows the city manager to amend the budget and use funds for emergency expenditures as it relates to the storm.
The states of emergency will last 60 days unless terminated sooner.
