Multiple units damaged in fire at Ocean Lakes Family Campground

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are responding to reports of multiple structures on fire at Ocean Lakes Family Campground Friday morning, according to officials.
Tony Casey, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson, said multiple units are damaged and several others have been evacuated. The call was dispatched at 4:44 a.m., he added.
In addition, about six cars and several golf carts were also damaged by fire, according to Casey.
Ocean Lakes Family Campground is located at 6001 S. Kings Highway.
