HAPPENING TODAY: McMaster to discuss preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Isaias

HAPPENING TODAY: McMaster to discuss preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Isaias
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (Source: Live 5)
By WMBF News Staff | July 31, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 2:14 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing Friday afternoon to discuss the state’s preparation for potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias.

According to information from the governor’s office, the briefing is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. at the S.C. Emergency Operations Center.

WMBF News will carry the briefing live on air, on our website and news app, and on our Facebook page.

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the briefing live.

Isaias’ track have it possibly passing near or offshore of the Carolinas coast.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.