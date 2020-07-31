HAPPENING TODAY: McMaster to discuss preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Isaias

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing Friday afternoon to discuss the state’s preparation for potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias.
According to information from the governor’s office, the briefing is scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. at the S.C. Emergency Operations Center.
WMBF News will carry the briefing live on air, on our website and news app, and on our Facebook page.
Isaias’ track have it possibly passing near or offshore of the Carolinas coast.
