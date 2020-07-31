Little River blue crab festival, shrimpfest canceled due to COVID-19

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – The Little River Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Centers has canceled the 2020 fall festival.
“Due to the continued uncertainty that surrounds the Covid-19 pandemic, the Little River Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center has chosen to cancel the World Famous Blue Crab Festival that was combined with the Little River ShrimpFest scheduled for October 10-11, 2020,” Jennifer Walters, president and CEO of the Little River Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, said Friday.
Chamber officials said in light of S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s recent orders for festivals and outdoor events, there is “too much ambiguity” to try and plan a successful event for October.
Both festivals contribute $4.25 million annually in economic impact to Horry County, according to information from the chamber.
