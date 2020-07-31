Hurricane kits should include essentials for protection against COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Iasias’ track continues to show the storm possibly passing near or offshore of the Carolinas coast.
RELATED: FIRST ALERT: Latest forecast track brings Isaias’ threats to Carolinas
With the heart of hurricane season here, families should make sure they’re prepared to not only weather a storm, but to do so while being mindful of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
When preparing a hurricane kit, families should include items that can protect themselves and others from the novel coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The kits should have hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, bar or liquid soap, disinfectant wipes, and two cloth face coverings for each person, the CDC recommends.
Other emergency kit essentials, according to the CDC, are:
- Bottled water
- Non-perishable foods
- Prescription medications and prescription home-use medical devices
- First aid supplies
- Infant and child care supplies
- Pet supplies
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division’s 2020 hurricane guide has more information about emergency kits and other plans for keeping families safe. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.