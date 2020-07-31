Horry County Schools offering full-time online learning option for students in fall

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Parents or guardians of students in Horry County Schools may elect to enroll them in full-time online learning for the upcoming school year, according to district officials.
Information from HCS states the district will offer an alternative instructional delivery model to students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade for the 2020-2021 school year. Those who are interested can enroll the students through K-12 HCS Virtual.
The deadline for completing the online form is 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, according to the district. After the form is submitted, a school or district representative will contact the parents or legal guardians to complete the mandatory application process before a student may be enrolled in K-12 HCS Virtual.
