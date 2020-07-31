Horry County family tired of waiting on McMaster to lift nursing home restrictions

HELP! We need you. . We as families that that have loved ones on lock down in nursing and retirement communities and even hospitals are in desperate need of your “release” to open the doors. As per my letter to you in May, my wife is failing even more. She had a birthday and is now 69. Almost 5 months of her latter days has been in separation from me and her family. These are my wife’s most important days of Hospice Care and dementia. They say she is not dying but as I view her through the window daily, I see in her eyes that I’m loosing her. I want so bad to be with her and hold her fetal restricted body in my lap and rock her. She just looks back at me in the window, then turns her head. The nursing facility says that they will let me in when they know the time is near. That is not fair. Her last days are suppose to be in my arms as we have been for 42 years. This is cruel and inhumane. Who would ever think that America could lock us out and separate us from our loved ones.