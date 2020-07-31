Home invasion suspect fires shots inside Robeson County home with kids inside

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies said a man burst into a home in Robeson County and fired shots inside while children were in the house.
Authorities were called around 4:30 a.m. Friday to a home invasion in the 600 block of Moss Neck Road in Lumberton.
The victims told deputies that the suspects robbed them at gunpoint, fired multiple shots inside the home and then left the scene.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said during the home invasion, four adults and two children were there.
Deputies said the victims identified 38-year-old Reco Locklear as one of the suspects in the case.
Authorities encountered Locklear shortly after the home invasion and they said he ran off.
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Axel was able to track Locklear down.
He was arrested and faces several charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon and discharging a weapon in an enclosure to incite fear.
He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a more than $250,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected in the case.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.