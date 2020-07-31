HCFR: Two hurt in three-vehicle crash along Highway 501 near Tanger Outlets

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-vehicle crash Friday night along Highway 501 slowed down traffic.
Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the wreck around 9:30 p.m. near Factory Stores Boulevard.
Crews said the crash did involve an entrapment and two people were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.
Troopers are investigating the crash.
People are being told to avoid the area while crews investigate and clear the scene.
