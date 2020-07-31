FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 10 forms in the eastern Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 10 has formed near the coast of Africa.
At 5:00 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Ten was located near latitude 15.9 North, longitude 20.0 West or very close to the coast of Africa.
The depression is moving toward the north near 9 mph. A turn toward the northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn to the west-northwest and west on Saturday and Saturday night.
On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to pass north of the northernmost Cabo Verde Islands tonight and Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The system could become a short-lived tropical storm later tonight, however, weakening is forecast to begin on Saturday and the system is expected to dissipate by Saturday night. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be given the name Joshephine.
