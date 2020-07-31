FIRST ALERT: Isaias increasingly likely to bring impacts to area

The latest runs of forecast models continue that Isaias will pass near or over the area either Monday or Tuesday depending on the speed of the storm. The changes today come from the storm’s potential interaction with Florida. If the storm moves along or into Florida, it would likely weaken and track near or inland of the coast. If the storm remains off the Florida coast and remains a hurricane, it would likely pass near the coast or just off shore. Both of these options are still on the table at this point. The GFS keeps the storm stronger and near the coast while the latest European model keeps the storm weaker and just inland.