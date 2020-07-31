FIRST ALERT: Isaias increasingly likely to bring impacts to area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 11 AM Advisory is in from the National Hurricane Center and a slight shift to the west can be seen.
The the center of Hurricane Isaias was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and Bahamas radar near latitude 21.7 North, longitude 74.5 West. Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 16 mph, and a general northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected for the day or so followed by a turn toward the north-northwest.
On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will continue to move near or over the Southeastern Bahamas today. Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas tonight, and move near or over the Northwestern Bahamas Saturday and near the east coast of the Florida peninsula Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Data from the reconnaissance aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible today and tonight, and Isaias is expected to remain a hurricane for the next few days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles. Reports from the reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the minimum central pressure is 992 mb.
STORM SURGE: A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds in the Bahamas.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions will continue across portions of the Turks and Caicos this morning. Hurricane conditions in the southeastern Bahamas will spread northwestward into the central and northwestern Bahamas tonight and into Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area in Florida beginning Saturday. Hurricane conditions are possible in the Hurricane Watch area beginning Saturday night and continuing into Sunday.
RAINFALL: Isaias is expected to produce the following rain accumulations: Dominican Republic and northern Haiti: 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches. Bahamas, Turks and Caicos: 4 to 8 inches. Cuba: 1 to 2 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 4 inches. These rainfall amounts will lead to life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, as well as river flooding. Urban and small stream flooding is expected for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Hispaniola. From Friday night through Monday: South Florida into east-Central Florida: 2 to 4 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 6 inches. These rainfall amounts could result in isolated flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. Heavy rains associated with Isaias may begin to affect the eastern Carolinas by early next week. This rain could result in isolated flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas, as well as isolated minor river flooding.
SURF: Swells generated by Isaias are affecting portions of Hispaniola, eastern Cuba, the Turks and Caicos, and the southeastern and central Bahamas. These swells will spread into the central northwestern Bahamas later today and along the east coast of Florida on Saturday. These swells are likely to cause life- threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.
FORECAST MODELS
The latest runs of forecast models continue that Isaias will pass near or over the area either Monday or Tuesday depending on the speed of the storm. The changes today come from the storm’s potential interaction with Florida. If the storm moves along or into Florida, it would likely weaken and track near or inland of the coast. If the storm remains off the Florida coast and remains a hurricane, it would likely pass near the coast or just off shore. Both of these options are still on the table at this point. The GFS keeps the storm stronger and near the coast while the latest European model keeps the storm weaker and just inland.
These models will likely continue to fluctuate over the next several days and it’s important to remember that change of just 50 miles in the eventual path of the storm could result in significant changes to any local impacts.
RAINFALL POTENTIAL
Because of it’s fast movement, Isaias is not expected to bring tremendous amounts of rain that the area has seen from previous storms. The first estimates of rainfall totals range from two to as much as six inches of rain. Thankfully, most area rivers are running well below flood stage and would likely be able to handle any locally heavy rainfall. This situation may change depending on the final outcome of the track of Isaias.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.