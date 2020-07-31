Coroner’s office: 89-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Forestbrook area

(Source: Jamal Smalls)
By WMBF News Staff | July 31, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 6:06 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the Forestbrook area.

Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell identified the victim as 89-year-old James King of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Troopers said King’s car was hit around 8 a.m. on Burcale Road when another driver crossed the center line and hit him head-on.

King was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

