Coroner’s office: 89-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Forestbrook area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the Forestbrook area.
Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell identified the victim as 89-year-old James King of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Troopers said King’s car was hit around 8 a.m. on Burcale Road when another driver crossed the center line and hit him head-on.
King was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
