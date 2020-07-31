City of Myrtle Beach issues Civil Emergency Declaration in preparation of Isaias

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has issued a civil emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Isaias as it moves in the Atlantic Ocean.
The declaration was signed by Mayor Pro-Tem Jackie Hatley on Friday afternoon.
The order also gives the city manager the authority to take certain actions, if needed, during the emergency.
The Myrtle Beach Emergency Operations Center is not open at this point, but if leaders do decide to open it up there will be significantly less people due to the coronavirus.
Normally the room has about 20 people, but instead, there will only be 10.
Myrtle Beach Emergency Management Director Bruce Arnel said the hurricanes in years past have really prepared them to be ready for something as extreme as a hurricane in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.
“We’ll be doing a lot of virtual communications with city staff, with the county and the state and we’ll be instituting a temperature check at the door, along with sanitation precautions, i.e. the masks, hand sanitizers and the like,” Arnel said.
City leaders are urging residents to take this time now take all necessary precautions to prepare for the storm.
“Take time this weekend to prepare your property in the event of a hurricane. Secure or bring in any outdoor items that may blow around in strong winds. Check your family plan and your emergency kit and be ready to act if needed,” the city said on its website.
