Celebrations Nitelife at Broadway at the Beach closing after 25 years

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Celebrations Nitelife, which is more commonly referred to as Malibu’s Surf Bar and Oz, is closing its current location at Broadway at the Beach after 25 years, staff said.
According to a press release, Celebrations Nitelife has changed its concept over the years, starting as Beach Music Café, Froggy Bottomz and Malibu’s Surf Bar before evolving into Club Boca, Mango’s Martini Bar, Froggy Bottomz Live, Malibu’s Surf Bar, Malibu’s Tiki Bar, Broadway Louie’s and Country Roads.
When Broadway at the Beach underwent a property-wide makeover four years ago, Club Boca, Broadway Louie’s and Froggy Bottomz were forced to give up their venues, the release stated. Malibu’s Surf Bar and the newly-opened Oz continued on.
Celebrations Nitelife has been closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We thank the community for their ongoing support and regret that a combination of the ongoing virus, government, and circumstances beyond our control have ended our nightlife business,” according to a statement from Celebrations Nitelife staff.
