Sheriff’s office identifies 59-year-old Robeson County man found in river

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The identity of a man found in a Robeson County river was released on Thursday afternoon.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 59-year-old David Foxworth of Rowland was found just before noon Tuesday in the 8200 block of Deep Brand Road in Pembroke.
His body was discovered by town of Pembroke employees near the railroad tracks.
Authorities said Foxworth was last seen by family members on Sunday.
The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Once that is determined the sheriff’s office will be notified.
The death is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division, which is standard procedure.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
