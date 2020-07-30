Santee Cooper prepares for Tropical Storm Isaias’ potential impact to Carolinas

“Santee Cooper has been preparing for additional challenges associated with hurricane response during the ongoing pandemic, focusing on practices that will limit the potential for virus spread between our crews, crews helping from other utilities, and the teams working in shifts at our generating stations and storm control centers,” said Mike Poston, Chief Customer Officer. “As always, if Isaias does hit our area and create outages, we will begin restoration efforts as soon as the weather allows us to do so safely.”