Santee Cooper prepares for Tropical Storm Isaias’ potential impact to Carolinas

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WMBF) – Santee Cooper announced on Thursday that it has started preparing for the potential effects of Tropical Storm Isaias as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean.
The utility company went to OpCon 4 alert status, which means there is a possible threat to Santee Cooper’s electric system, but the impact may be limited or uncertain.
A the OpCon 4 level, Santee is primarily doing the following:
Checking and fueling vehicles, including line trucks.
Making sure communications equipment is in proper working order
Taking inventory and procuring supplies as needed, such as utility poles, electric transformers and associated equipment.
“Santee Cooper has been preparing for additional challenges associated with hurricane response during the ongoing pandemic, focusing on practices that will limit the potential for virus spread between our crews, crews helping from other utilities, and the teams working in shifts at our generating stations and storm control centers,” said Mike Poston, Chief Customer Officer. “As always, if Isaias does hit our area and create outages, we will begin restoration efforts as soon as the weather allows us to do so safely.”
About two million South Carolinians depend on Santee Cooper as their power source.
Customers can report outages at 1-888-769-7688 or online.
