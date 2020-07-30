President Trump says suburbs ‘will no longer be bothered’ by low income housing

(WBTV) - President Donald Trump says people living in the suburbs “will no longer be bothered by” low income housing, saying he has rescinded an Obama-era fair housing rule.
Trump tweeted this out on Wednesday.
“I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood,” Trump tweeted.
“Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down,” Trump continued. “I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!”
The Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing mandate, or the AFFH, was put in place under former President Barack Obama’s administration in 2015.
The mandate’s intention was to require communities that receive grants and housing aid to evaluate racial discrimination in housing and introduce plans to fix it.
According to Reuters, leaders with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development previously said they would terminate the rule, calling it “unworkable and ultimately a waste of time for localities to comply with.”
