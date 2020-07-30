One killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash in Forestbrook area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the Forestbrook area, authorities said.
According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2011 Cadillac was heading west on Burcale Road when the driver of an eastbound 2002 BMW crossed the center line and struck the westbound vehicle.
The driver of the Cadillac died as a result of the collision, while the driver of the BMW was taken to an area hospital for treatment, troopers said. Both were wearing their seatbelts.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time. The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.