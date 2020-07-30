Officials: Florence School District 3 reopening plan denied by state

Florence County Schools District 3
By Cameron Crowe | July 30, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 6:48 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District 3 officials announced Thursday that the district’s reopening plan was denied by the state department of education.

Superintendent Laura Hickson said the district was required to allow an option for face-to-face learning. FSD3′s original plan included full virtual instruction for the fall.

At the end of the fall semester, the district also planned to make a decision to allow face-to-face instruction in the spring.

FSD3 is also planning a virtual town hall for parents, scheduled for Aug. 5.

The announcement comes the same day as a reopening plan for schools in Darlington County was approved by state officials.

