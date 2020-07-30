N.C. trooper returns to full duty nearly a year after head-on crash

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina state trooper is returning to full duty work nearly a year after he was seriously injured in a head-on crash.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is welcoming Trooper J.G. Barnes back to full duty.
Trooper Barnes was severely injured on Sept. 15, 2019 when his patrol vehicle was struck head-on by an impaired driver in Wilkes County.
After multiple surgeries and countless hours of physical therapy, Trooper Barnes is back in uniform and ready to get back to work full-time.
“Trooper Barnes has displayed incredible determination and received excellent support from his family, the local community, medical staff and fellow patrol members,” a Facebook post by Highway Patrol read.
