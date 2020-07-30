Lawson withdraws from 2020 NBA Draft, will return to Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Frank Martin recently got some good news for the upcoming season.
Junior guard AJ Lawson will be returning to the South Carolina roster after withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft.
Lawson started all 31 games for Carolina last season and led the team in scoring averaging 13.4 points per game. Lawson shot 34% from the 3-point line and 41% from the field.
The 6-foot-6 guard out of Toronto has averaged 13.4 points throughout his career at South Carolina.
Lawson declared for the NBA Draft in 2019 and opted to return for his sophomore campaign.
