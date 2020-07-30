Horry County Schools to resume athletic conditioning for fall sports next week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Fall athletic team training and conditioning for Horry County Schools is set to resume on Aug. 3, according to officials.
Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools spokesperson, confirmed student-athletes will be divided into “pods” of no more than 15 student-athletes and one coach per session.
Horry County Schools will follow all SCDHEC, CDC and SCHSL guidelines for social distancing, Bourcier said.
She added student-athletes will also be required to bring their own water bottles, remain six-feet apart from other participants and wear a face covering when not “actively involved in the session.”
In addition, all equipment will be cleaned after use.
“Even though the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in Horry County, we believe we can safely resume conditioning and training for our athletics by following these protocols,” Bourcier said.
The move comes after conditioning was suspended in June due to the coronavirus outbreak.
