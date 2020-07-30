Groundbreaking held in Marion for park dedicated to Sen. Clementa Pinckney

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – A groundbreaking was held Thursday morning in Marion County for a park that will celebrate the legacy of state Sen. Clementa Pinckney.
Amazing Grace Park: The Clementa Pinckney Memorial is a $3 million, three-acre park and recreation area that will be adjacent to the Marion County Museum, located at 201 Wilcox Ave., in Marion, a press release stated.
The park will feature accessible seating areas and facilities, native flowers and foliage and a walking trail. It will provide a venue for gatherings, festivals, concerts, weddings, and local activities.
The Marion County Museum will feature a memorial exhibit honoring Sen. Pinckney, plus local Swamp Fox history.
Additionally, the park will feature a playground with sensory interaction and historical significance and a custom art installation, "The Ascension," featuring a group of copper and steel angel wings, the release stated.
The park is expected to be complete by the summer of 2021.
Pinckney was one of nine people killed in the 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
