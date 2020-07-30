Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and storms today, heating up for the weekend

By Andrew Dockery
Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:11 AM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The humidity will be high once again for this afternoon as another round of scattered showers and storms is expected to arrive for those afternoon and evening plans.

Highs today will be similar to where we have been for the past few days. Look for highs in the upper 80s along the Grand Strand to the lower 90s inland.

The HRRR shows afternoon showers and storms once again today for any plans. We could see these...
The HRRR shows afternoon showers and storms once again today for any plans. We could see these as early as 1 PM this afternoon in some locations.(WMBF)

As we heat up, we will see those showers and storms return by as early as 1 PM this afternoon. While not everyone will see the rain, it will be very similar to yesterday with rounds of showers and storms through the afternoon and into the evening hours. Grab the umbrella and rain gear just to be on the safe side.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s through the weekend with hot and humid weather. Our...
Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s through the weekend with hot and humid weather. Our rain chances will be isolated through Saturday.(WMBF)

Friday-Sunday features lower rain chances but high humidity for the weekend plans. We’re looking mostly dry through Saturday with our storm chances only at 20%. We’ll increase the rain chances to 30% on Sunday with another day filled with plenty of heat and humidity. While temperatures are in the low-mid 90s, it will feel like 100-105+ at times through Sunday.

