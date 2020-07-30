FIRST ALERT: Latest update on Isaias

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Isaias is passing near Hispaniola.
At 11:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was located near latitude 18.1 North, longitude 68.9 West. Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 20 mph, and a west-northwestward to northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.
On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move over Hispaniola today and move near the Southeastern Bahamas by tonight or early Friday. Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas Friday night and approach the Northwest Bahamas or southern Florida Friday night and Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some slight weakening is possible as Isaias moves over Hispaniola today. Re-strengthening is forecast on Friday and Friday night. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 310 miles primarily to the north of the center.
Tropical-storm-force winds are occurring along the southern coast of Puerto Rico. A Weatherflow station at Las Mareas, Puerto Rico, reported sustained winds of 45 mph with a gust to 54 mph. A wind gust of 60 mph was recently reported at Punta Cana on the eastern tip of the Dominican Republic.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions will continue across portions of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through early afternoon. These conditions are spreading over portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti within the warning area, and are expected to spread over the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos later today. Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Central Bahamas beginning Friday morning and are possible in the northwestern Bahamas beginning late Friday.
RAINFALL: Heavy rains associated with Isaias may begin to affect South Florida Saturday morning. This rain could result in isolated flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas.
SURF: Swells generated by Isaias are affecting portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.
