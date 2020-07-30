FIRST ALERT: Isaias now forecast to become a hurricane

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Isaias is now forecast to become a hurricane by early next week and pass very close to the coast of the Carolinas.
At 5:00 PM , the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was located near latitude 19.5 North, longitude 70.6 West or about 1200 miles from Myrtle Beach.
Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 20 mph and a northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move near the Southeastern Bahamas by late tonight. Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas Friday night and move near or over the Northwest Bahamas and near South Florida on Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Isaias is forecast to become a hurricane on Friday or Friday night. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 240 miles from the center.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions will continue to spread across portions of the Dominican Republic, Haiti, the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos within the warning area tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in the central Bahamas Friday morning and spread into the northwestern Bahamas beginning late Friday. Hurricane conditions are expected within portions of the the central and northwestern Bahamas Friday night and Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area in Florida beginning Saturday.
RAINFALL: Isaias is expected to produce the following rain accumulations: Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and northern Haiti: 4 to 8 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches. Bahamas, Turks and Caicos: 4 to 8 inches. Cuba: 1 to 2 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 4 inches. These rainfall amounts will lead to life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, as well as river flooding. Urban and small stream flooding is expected for the U.S. Virgin Islands, eastern and southwestern Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola. Heavy rains associated with Isaias may begin to affect eastern Florida over the weekend. This rain could result in isolated flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas.
SURF: Swells generated by Isaias are affecting portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas. These swells will spread along the coast of Cuba and into the central and northwestern Bahamas over the next day or two. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.
FORECAST MODELS
The latest runs of forecast models continue to show a storm that may pass near or off shore of the Carolina Coast.
After significant disagreements the last few days, the GFS and EUROPEAN forecast models have come into much better agreement and now indicate that Isaias may pass very close to the coast of the Carolinas.
These models will likely continue to fluctuate over the next several days and it’s important to remember that change of just 50 miles in the eventual path of the storm could result in significant changes to any local impacts.
LOCAL SCENARIOS AND IMPACTS
The exact track and strength of Isaias will be crucial in determining what if any impacts are felt across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
If the storm were to track along or just off the coast as a strong tropical storm or hurricane, impacts from wind and rain would be likely across much of the area. In addition, a tornado threat would be possible along with dangerous marine conditions, rough surf and possible surge and erosion.
A track off shore would result in much less impacts across the area with only minimal amounts of wind and rain. The tornado threat would not exist and only minor erosion would be possible.
At this point, it is too soon to determine the extent of any impacts across the area as the forecast will likely change over the next several days. Any potential impacts would not arrive until Monday or Tuesday.
