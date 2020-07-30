DHEC reports 48 additional COVID-19 deaths in S.C., 1,636 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control released updated coronavirus case numbers on Thursday.
DHEC reported that 48 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total in the state to 1,599.
The agency also announced 1,636 new cases in the state, which includes 56 cases in Horry County. Since DHEC started tracking the coronavirus, there have been 87,117 cases in South Carolina.
LIST | New deaths by county
LIST | New cases by county
DHEC said across the state, there are 1,563 COVID-19 patients that are hospitalized, with 389 of those patients and 245 on a ventilator.
The agency is working with the S.C. Hospital Association to create a new process for gathering inpatient bed availability and occupancy from each hospital in the state. South Carolina is also working in close coordination with federal partners to improve the new TeleTracking System reporting structure in order to provide more accurate data.
Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
